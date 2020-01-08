UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Leader Warns Against 'speculation' After Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Ukraine leader warns against 'speculation' after plane crash

Kiev, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday warned against speculation about the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran which killed at least 170 people.

"I ask everyone to keep from speculating and putting forth unconfirmed theories about the crash," he wrote on Facebook, as he cut short a vacation in Oman and flew back to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Facebook Oman Tehran From

Recent Stories

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

14 minutes ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

37 minutes ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

43 minutes ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

56 minutes ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.