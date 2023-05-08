Beijing, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Europe this week, Beijing said on Monday, as China pushes to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict and rebuild ties with the continent.

Qin's visit comes on the heels of several high-profile visits to China by European leaders, most notably French President Emmanuel Macron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

He will hold meetings with counterparts from Germany, France and Norway from Monday to Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Qin and French counterparts are expected to hold an "in-depth exchange of views on implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state" last month, he told a news briefing Monday.

They will also "promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France to continuously reach new heights", Wang said.

The German foreign ministry confirmed Qin will hold talks with Baerbock in Berlin on Tuesday. Spokesman Christofer Burger told a regular news conference the Ukraine war "is a very high foreign policy priority for us in all our talks".

Burger said Berlin believed "China has an important role to play in this issue and, in this respect, it would not surprise me if this were to be raised again".

Officials in Paris said Qin will meet French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Wednesday, and Norway's top diplomat said his visit on Friday would allow the nations to "discuss issues relating to our common interests".

"It is important to have a regular dialogue with China, which is one of the most important players in international politics and the world economy," Foreign Minister Anniken Huitefeldt said, adding Qin would also meet Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.