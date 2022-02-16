UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Marks 'Day Of Unity' As US Warns Russian May Yet Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Ukraine marks 'Day of Unity' as US warns Russian may yet attack

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A defiant Ukrainian leader urged citizens to celebrate a "Day of Unity" on Wednesday, as Washington warned once again that Russia remains poised to launch a devastating assault.

President Volodymyr Zelensky chose the date for what he hoped would be a patriotic outpouring after US reports suggested Russian forces could attack as early as February 16.

An intense diplomatic campaign is underway to head off the crisis triggered when Russia deployed more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, backed with fleet reinforcements and powerful artillery and missile systems.

On Tuesday, there were hopes for a breakthrough as President Vladimir Putin met Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz to explore a route to a negotiated solution and Moscow said it had begun to pull back some forces.

But US President Joe Biden -- who has ordered Washington's embassy in Kyiv closed and urged Americans to leave Ukraine -- demanded that Russia prove its good intentions with a verifiable withdrawal.

"Analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," Biden said, in an address on the crisis. "The United States is prepared no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy," he said.

"And we are ready to respond decisively to Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility," he said, warning of "powerful sanctions".

