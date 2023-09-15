Open Menu

Ukraine Military Says Village Near Bakhmut 'liberated'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ukraine military says village near Bakhmut 'liberated'

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Ukraine's armed forces Friday said the village of Andriivka near the key frontline town of Bakhmut had been "liberated", a day after claims it had been retaken were dubbed premature.

But Ukraine's General Staff said Friday that the village was back under Ukrainian control.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Bogdanivka," it said on Facebook.

"In turn, the defence forces had partial success in the Klishchiivka area during offensive operations. In the course of the assault, they liberated Andriivka in Donetsk region, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and entrenched at the occupied frontiers," it added.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, fighting in eastern Ukraine, said it had led a "lightning operation" and "practically liquidated the whole of (Russia's) 72nd infantry brigade".

Andriivka is around 14 kilometres (nine miles) south of Bakhmut, with an estimated pre-war population of fewer than 100 people.

Kyiv began pushing back against Moscow's forces in the south and east of the country in June after building up Western weapons and recruiting assault battalions.

