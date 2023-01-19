Ukraine minister among dead in helicopter crash

(@FahadShabbir)

Brovary, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Ukraine's interior minister and other officials were among more than a dozen people killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday near a kindergarten outside Kyiv, in a blow to the war-battered nation's government.

Ukraine did not claim direct Russian involvement, but President Volodymyr Zelensky said the tragedy was a consequence of the war.

"There are no accidents at war. These are all war results," Zelensky said in English, appearing by videolink at the Davos Forum.

Officials initially said 18 people died but later revised the toll down to 14 -- including Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, other ministry officials and a child.

Dmytro Serbyn, who was in his apartment when the helicopter crashed, rushed to help children as soon as he saw flames billowing over the kindergarten.

"They were looking for their parents, children were crying... their faces were cut and covered in blood," Serbyn told AFP.

"We pulled out one girl. I wrapped her in a jacket, her face was wounded... She did not tremble, did not cry." The child, Polina, was so badly injured that her father did not immediately recognise her, Serbyn told AFP.

The helicopter carrying Monastyrsky slammed down next to a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary, a commuter town for the capital Kyiv that was the scene of fierce fighting with Russian forces last year.

Twenty-five people were wounded, emergency services said.