Ukraine minister: Russia 'launched a full-scale invasion'

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia's leader President Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion" on Thursday, as explosions were heard in cities around the country.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba tweeted.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."