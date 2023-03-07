Ukraine moves to fortify embattled Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Kyiv, Ukraine, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Ukraine pledged on Monday to bolster its defences in frontline Bakhmut, after reports that Kyiv was withdrawing from the city that has become a symbolic prize in the war.

But Ukrainian forces fighting to retain control of the salt-mining town told AFP its capture by Russia was inevitable and that some units had already begun to pull back.

The eastern Ukrainian city has been badly damaged during the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia invaded more than a year ago.

Kyiv says the fighting is becoming increasingly difficult and analysts say its forces may have initiated a strategic retreat.

But President Volodymyr Zelensky met with top commanders Monday and his office said they favoured "continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut.

" In his evening address, the president said he "told the Chief of Staff to find the appropriate forces to help the guys in Bakhmut." Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak also told AFP there was "consensus" within the military on the need to "continue defending" the city.

Neither side has said how many troops they have lost in the battle, with observers saying both Moscow and Kyiv are trying to exhaust each other.

Outside Bakhmut, some Ukrainian soldiers had lost hope that Kyiv would hold the city and looked set to retreat.

Near the town of Chasiv Yar, 10 kilometres (six miles) west of Bakhmut, one soldier said he came to repair his tank after a month of fighting.

"Bakhmut will fall," he told AFP from the vehicle.