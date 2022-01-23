Ukraine 'needs new leaders': ex-MP accused by UK in Russia plot

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A former Ukrainian member of parliament that the UK said was being considered by Russia as a potential Kremlin-friendly head of state in Ukraine said Sunday that Kyiv needed fresh leadership.

"The Ukrainian people need rule of law, peace, sound and pragmatic economic and social policies, and new political leaders," former MP Yevgen Murayev wrote on Facebook.