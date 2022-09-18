UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Nuclear Plant Reconnected To National Grid: IAEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to national grid: IAEA

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is receiving power from the national grid once again, the UN's atomic agency (IAEA) said Saturday, after it was cut off from external power, raising the risk of an accident.

The Russian-occupied plant had been cut from the national grid since September due to shelling.

"The restored 750 kilovolt (kV) line is now providing Europe's largest nuclear power plant... with the electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other essential safety functions," the IAEA said.

Since being cut off from the grid, the station was relying on its own power supplies to operate essential safety mechanism.

Experts feared that the plant could run out of the internal power.

Zaporizhzhia was seized by Russian troops in March and shelling around the facility raised fears of nuclear disasters ever since.

The IAEA visited the power plant in early September.

Several members of the IAEA team remained inside the territory of the plant on a permanent basis to monitor the situation.

Related Topics

Accident United Nations Electricity Russia Europe Nuclear March September From

Recent Stories

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

11 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

11 minutes ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

32 minutes ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

32 minutes ago
 Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funera ..

Biden Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

59 minutes ago
 Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian ..

Chehlum procession culminates at Husainian Iranian Imambargah

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.