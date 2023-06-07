UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Nuke Plant Safe For Now After Dam Break: IAEA

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Vienna, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Ukraine's dam break is posing "no short-term risk" to Europe's biggest atomic plant, despite falling water levels in a reservoir used to cool its reactors, according to the UN nuclear watchdog agency.

Ukraine's Kakhovka hydroelectric dam was breached on Tuesday following an attack that Moscow and Kyiv have blamed on each other.

The Kakhovka dam sits on the Dnipro river, which feeds a reservoir providing cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's largest, some 150 kilometres (90 miles) upstream.

- 'No immediate risk' - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) -- which has a team of experts at the plant -- said late Tuesday that it saw "no short-term risk to nuclear safety and security".

Though the reservoir's water level is falling, the facility has "back-up options available", the IAEA said in a statement.

Karine Herviou, the deputy head of France's IRSN nuclear safety regulator, also told AFP there was "no immediate risk to the safety of the plant".

The plant's Russian-installed director, Yuri Chernichuk, has insisted there was no security threat to the plant.

But Ukraine -- which in 1986 suffered the devastating Chernobyl nuclear disaster -- sounded the alarm.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Tuesday that the world "once again finds itself on the brink of a nuclear disaster".

- Depleting reservoir - Water levels were dropping by nine centimetres (3.5 inches) per hour in the reservoir above the dam, up from five centimetres early on Tuesday, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

Water in the reservoir was at around 15.44 metres late Tuesday, he added. When the level drops below 12.7 metres, then water can no longer be pumped to the plant, Grossi warned.

"As the full extent of the damage to the dam is not yet known, and the water loss rate is fluctuating, it is not possible to predict exactly when this might happen," Grossi said, adding that the key level "could be reached in the next couple of days".

Existing water at the plant in cooling ponds and elsewhere can then still be used "for some time" to cool the reactors and the spent fuel pools in the reactor buildings, Grossi added.

