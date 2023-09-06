Open Menu

Ukraine Parliament Approves Umerov As New Defence Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ukraine parliament approves Umerov as new defence minister

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday approved President Volodymyr Zelensky's nomination of Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar, as Kyiv's new defence minister after the resignation of Oleksiy Reznikov.

The 41-year-old's appointment marks a significant change for Kyiv's military establishment a year and a half into Russia's invasion.

"Parliament approved Rustem Umerov as the Defence Minister of Ukraine," senior lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on social media.

He posted a photograph of the voting board, showing 338 out of 360 lawmakers voted in favour of Umerov's nomination Zelensky nominated Umerov for the role calling for "new approaches" in Ukraine's defence ministry.

Umerov replaces Reznikov, who held the role throughout Moscow's invasion.

A former businessman, Umerov has taken part in prisoner exchange negotiations and grain deal talks.

He is active in the Tatar Muslim community of Crimea, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

"It is the highest state post ever held by a Tatar (from Crimea)," Sergiy Leshchenko, an advisor to the presidential administration, told AFP.

The Tatar community of Crimea has largely been against Russia's annexation of the peninsula.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Social Media Muslim Post From

Recent Stories

Armenia, US forces to hold joint drills amid Mosco ..

Armenia, US forces to hold joint drills amid Moscow tensions

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registr ..

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University opens registrations for H-preneurs platform

33 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

Arabian Travel Market 2024 begins 6th May in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across coun ..

Federal Govt going to launch crackdown across country soon to control electricit ..

2 hours ago
 ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s n ..

ADCB prices $650mn green bond to support UAE’s net-zero transition

2 hours ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its websi ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF launches its website

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

3 hours ago
 FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with business ..

FPCCI coordinator terms COAS meeting with businessmen as breath of fresh air

4 hours ago
 PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket se ..

PCB unveils 2023-24 men's five domestic cricket season tournaments schedule

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh tod ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan set to face Bangladesh today in opening Super 4 match

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As ..

Martyrs Of PN Helicopter Incident Laid To Rest As Per Military Honours And Tradi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous