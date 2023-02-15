UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, Partners Doing Everything To Make Russia Lose

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Ukraine, partners doing everything to make Russia lose

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv and its partners are doing everything together to make Russia lose its war on Ukraine "as soon as possible." "Today is the day of another Ramstein, a meeting of the group of military support for Ukraine ... We have got regular strong decisions on protecting our country and strengthening our warriors," Zelenskyy said in a televised address late Tuesday.

He said Ukraine's partners confirmed more air defense systems, tanks, artillery and training for the country's military.

The ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of 54 countries supporting the defense of Ukraine in response to Russia's "special military operation," took place in Brussels on Tuesday.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, who chairs the group, said the allies "have made clear that we will support Ukraine's self-defense for the long haul. And we will move out with the urgency that the moment demands."

