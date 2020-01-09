Ukraine passenger jet crashes in Iran killing all 176 on board

Tehran, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran Wednesday killing all 176 people on board, in a disaster striking a region rattled by heightened military tensions.

The crash -- which killed mainly Iranians and Canadians -- came shortly after Tehran launched missiles at bases in Iraq housing American troops, in response to the US killing a top Iranian general last week.

There was no immediate indication of foul play over the plane crash and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against "speculating" on causes.

An aviation risk monitoring group pointed to "obvious projectile like holes in the fuselage and a wing section," but Nick Waters, a senior investigator for Bellingcat, urged caution.

At least some of the purported holes "actually appear to be small rocks or other debris in higher resolution images", he said on Twitter.

Search-and-rescue teams combed through the smoking wreckage of the Boeing 737 flight from Tehran to Kiev but officials said there was no hope of finding anyone alive.

The vast majority of the passengers on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight were non-Ukrainians, including 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians, officials said.

The US aviation authority said it had banned US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf, and airlines including Lufthansa and Air France suspended flights through Iraqi and Iranian airspace.

Footage released by Iranian state media showed a field on fire and the smouldering wreck of the plane.