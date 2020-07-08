UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Pins Hopes On Weather To Beat Deadly Forest Fires

Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Ukraine pins hopes on weather to beat deadly forest fires

Smolyanynove, Ukraine, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Forest fires in eastern Ukraine that have killed five people and left dozens homeless are being brought under control by firefighters, officials said on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said the situation was improving and he had seen no new fires during a fly-over with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials.

The blaze began on Monday in Lugansk region and engulfed Smolyanynove, a village just 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the front line of Ukraine's war with Russia-backed separatists.

Pine trees were still smouldering on Wednesday near the village which was dotted with the remains of charred houses.

More than 1,200 firefighters, rescue workers and National Guard are fighting blazes in three locations, Avakov said.

Firefighting planes were also dispatched despite fears that Russian-backed separatists could shoot them down.

More than 100 homes have been destroyed entirely in two villages, with dozens more damaged, according to the ministry.

An AFP correspondent in Smolyanynove saw animal corpses and scorched buildings with their window panes melted and gardens burned.

The village was enveloped in thick smoke with flames still visible in nearby forests on Wednesday.

