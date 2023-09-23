Open Menu

Ukraine, Poland To Hold Talks On Grain Dispute 'in Coming Days': Kyiv

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 06:21 PM

Ukraine, Poland to hold talks on grain dispute 'in coming days': Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Kyiv said Thursday it would hold talks with Warsaw in the coming days over an escalating dispute on Ukrainian grain exports, as the neighbours reiterated their "close" ties.

Poland -- which holds parliamentary elections next month -- has extended an embargo on Ukrainian grain, going against a European Commission decision to end the restrictions.

The issue has led to a diplomatic spat between the allies during the Russian invasion.

"The next negotiations will take place in the coming days, during which the issues prepared by both sides will be discussed," Kyiv's agriculture ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Agriculture Warsaw

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

22 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

37 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

1 hour ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

3 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous