Ukraine, Poland to hold talks on grain dispute 'in coming days': Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Kyiv said Thursday it would hold talks with Warsaw in the coming days over an escalating dispute on Ukrainian grain exports, as the neighbours reiterated their "close" ties.

Poland -- which holds parliamentary elections next month -- has extended an embargo on Ukrainian grain, going against a European Commission decision to end the restrictions.

The issue has led to a diplomatic spat between the allies during the Russian invasion.

"The next negotiations will take place in the coming days, during which the issues prepared by both sides will be discussed," Kyiv's agriculture ministry said in a statement.