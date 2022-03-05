UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Port City Mariupol To Begin Evacuations At 0900 GMT

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Ukraine port city Mariupol to begin evacuations at 0900 GMT

Kyiv, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Civilians will start being evacuated from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol Saturday, city officials said, after surrounding Russian forces announced a ceasefire to allow its population to leave.

Mariupol, a southern city of about 450,000 people on the Azov Sea, will begin evacuations at 0900 GMT, city hall announced on social media in a message that added, "it will be possible to leave the city by private transport." "A huge request to all drivers leaving the city, to contribute as much as possible to the evacuation of the civilian population -- take people with you, fill vehicles as much as possible," the statement said.

The announcement said the evacuation would last over several days to allow the entirety of the civilian population to exit the city.

In the statement, city officials told residents leaving in private vehicles that it was "strictly prohibited" to go off course from the evacuation routes.

Municipal buses were also departing from three locations in the city to help people leave, the message said.

Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on social media that some 200,000 people were expected to be extracted from the city.

She wrote that a further 15,000 people would be brought from Volnovakha, a town of around 20,000 people some 60 kilometres (38 miles) from separatist-controlled Donetsk, a regional centre.

The Russian defence ministry earlier announced a ceasefire regime from 0700 GMT to allow for evacuations.

"This is not an easy decision, but, as I have always said, Mariupol is not its streets or houses. Mariupol is its population, it is you and me," mayor Vadim Boychenko was quoted as saying in the statement.

With Russian troops surrounding the city, he said, "there is no other option but to allow residents -- that is, you and me -- to leave Mariupol safely," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Social Media Vehicles Mariupol Donetsk All From

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

14 minutes ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

30 minutes ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

47 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

2 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>