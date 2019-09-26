UrduPoint.com
Ukraine President Calls Controversial Trump Call 'normal'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

New York, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted Wednesday he had not been "pushed" by Donald Trump during a controversial phone call in which the US president urged an investigation of his political rival.

"We had -- I think (a) good phone call. It was normal.

We spoke about many things, and... so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me," Zelensky told reporters, with Trump sitting at his side.

The two met on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly meeting after Democrats launched an impeachment investigation into Trump, alleging he abused his powers as president for personal political ends.

