Ukraine president calls controversial Trump call 'normal'

New York, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted Wednesday he had not been "pushed" by Donald Trump during a controversial phone call in which the US president urged an investigation of his political rival.

"We had -- I think (a) good phone call. It was normal.

We spoke about many things, and... so I think and you read it that nobody pushed me," Zelensky told reporters, with Trump sitting at his side.

The two met on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly meeting after Democrats launched an impeachment investigation into Trump, alleging he abused his powers as president for personal political ends.