UrduPoint.com

Ukraine President Thanks EU For Support Amid Conflict With Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine president thanks EU for support amid Conflict with Russia

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday met with European Council President Charles Michel, appreciating the European Union (EU) for the support of Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, Zelensky's press service reported.

"European partners have made a significant contribution to our military capabilities," Zelensky said.

In particular, he thanked the EU for allocating 1.5 billion Euros (some 1.63 billion U.S. Dollars) within the European Peace Fund to finance the military needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Besides, Zelensky appreciated the EU for imposing sanctions on Russia and called for strengthening the restrictive measures by imposing a full energy embargo on Russia, including oil and gas imports.

For his part, Michel said the EU adopted a decision to provide military support to Ukraine, including equipment and weapons, in the first days of the conflict.

In addition, EU member states provided assistance at the bilateral level at the request of the Ukrainian state, Michel said.

"We will do everything we can for Ukraine to win, because we want the victory of Ukraine," said the president of the European Council.

Later in the day, Michel tweeted that the EU will create a Solidarity Trust Fund to help Ukraine in post-conflict recovery. Michel arrived in Kiev earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Oil Kiev Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

39 minutes ago
 Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Paki ..

Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Rama ..

49 minutes ago
 Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Dra ..

Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Draft Document Sent by Russia

14 minutes ago
 Experts term better coordination,policy consistenc ..

Experts term better coordination,policy consistence imperative to economic growt ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Red Crescent initiates Red talk session a ..

Pakistan Red Crescent initiates Red talk session at boys degree college Gilgit

52 minutes ago
 Youth puts house on fire over dispute

Youth puts house on fire over dispute

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.