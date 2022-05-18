UrduPoint.com

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Addresses Cannes Film Festival

Published May 18, 2022

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise video address at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

"In the end, hatred will disappear and dictators will die," he told the audience.

He referred to the power of cinema during World War II, including the Charlie Chaplin film "The Great Dictator" which mocked Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"We need a new Chaplin to prove today that cinema is not mute," Zelensky said.

"Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up? Can cinema stay outside of this?" he added.

His speech received a standing ovation from the crowd in the southern French resort town's Palais des Festivals.

