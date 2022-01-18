UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Prosecutors Seek $35 Million Bail For Returned Ex-leader

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Ukraine prosecutors seek $35 million bail for returned ex-leader

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges.

Poroshenko, who served as president from 2014 to 2019, was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December.

One of the country's richest men, he touched down in Kyiv Monday morning after a month's absence vowing to help ex-Soviet Ukraine fend off a possible Russian invasion.

After the day's hearing in court over whether to arrest Poroshenko or bail him, judge Oleksii Sokolov declared late in the evening that he would announce his ruling at 1300 GMT on Wednesday.

Poroshenko told hundreds of supporters gathered outside the court in freezing temperatures that nothing was lost.

"We have not won the war, not even a battle, but we have held our positions", he said.

His return comes with Ukraine facing its biggest crisis in years as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on the border, raising fears of an invasion and prompting warnings from the West.

Poroshenko is a staunch critic of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who he accuses of failing to do enough to prevent Russian aggression.

He returned on a flight from Warsaw, passing through passport control amid chaotic scenes, saying later that border guards had tried to prevent him from entering.

After addressing thousands of supporters who gathered near the airport, Poroshenko appeared in court where prosecutors said he should pay $35 million and agree to wear an electronic bracelet to secure his release or be detained for two months.

In response, Poroshenko accused the prosecution of acting "shamefully" and of "dividing" the country.

The prosecution also requested that Poroshenko be banned from leaving Kyiv without permission and that he surrender his passport.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Warsaw December Border 2019 From Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

9 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

9 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

9 hours ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

9 hours ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.