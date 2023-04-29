UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Protests Polish Curbs On Imports Of Farm Produce

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Ukraine protests Polish curbs on imports of farm produce

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Ukraine on Saturday said it had formally protested to Poland and the EU on "unacceptable" bans by Warsaw on Ukrainian agricultural produce transiting through its territory.

Several countries bordering Ukraine -- including its main ally Poland -- imposed temporary trade barriers on Ukrainian grain and other goods after protests from local farmers following a slump in prices.

Foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said "notes regarding the categorically unacceptable situation of trade restrictions on the imports of agricultural products from Ukraine" were sent to the Polish embassy and the EU's mission in Ukraine.

Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia on Friday agreed a deal to allow the transit of Ukrainian farm produce.

Kyiv called for the "immediate" resumption of exports and said the curbs violated the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU "and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market."Russia's invasion has severely limited the traditional export channel of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, necessitating export overland.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Warsaw Bulgaria Poland Romania Slovakia Hungary Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP A ..

New Powerful vivo Y73 with Sleek Design and 64MP AF Camera Available in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

6 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.