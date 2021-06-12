UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Reach 'compromise' With UEFA On Euro 2020 Shirt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine reach 'compromise' with UEFA on Euro 2020 shirt

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Ukraine's football association said Friday it had managed to agree on a compromise with UEFA over Euro 2020 kits that feature patriotic slogans and sparked Russia's ire.

"We've managed to reach a victorious compromise with UEFA!" the association chief, Andriy Pavelko, said in a statement on Facebook, describing the negotiations as "extremely tough".

Kiev has angered Moscow after its football association unveiled Euro 2020 kits that show the outline of Ukraine including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russia criticised a slogan written on the inside of the shirts -- "Glory to the Heroes".

"Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" are popular patriotic chants in Ukraine.

In 2014, they became a rallying cry for pro-Western protesters who ousted a Kremlin-backed leader.

But the Ukrainian battle cry has drawn criticism from Moscow for its association with World War II-era nationalist groups who cooperated with the Nazis and used it as a greeting.

European football's governing body initially approved the design, but after Russia formally complained ordered the removal of the slogan "Glory to the Heroes".

On Friday, Pavelko said that instead of removing the slogan altogether Ukraine would add another element to the inside of the jersey. The words "Glory to the Heroes" will be part of a new emblem featured on the shirt, said Pavelko.

UEFA has earlier said the map would not need to be changed because a United Nations General Assembly Resolution "recognises the territorial borders as broadly depicted by the design".

After Ukrainian protesters ousted Kremlin-backed president Viktor Yanukovych, Moscow annexed Crimea and supported pro-Russia separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions in a conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.

Related Topics

Assembly Football Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Donetsk Euro 2020 World War From

Recent Stories

Albania, UAE, Ghana, Gabon and Brazil win UNSC sea ..

11 minutes ago

Growth oriented budget to help run industrial sect ..

11 minutes ago

Swiss Medicines Regulator Says Moderna Asked to Ex ..

11 minutes ago

Two die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

UK Lawmakers Call on Biden to Drop US Charges Agai ..

52 minutes ago

Workshop's participants discuss proposals to curb ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.