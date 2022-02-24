UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Rebels Ask Putin For Help, Zelensky Appeals To Russians

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Ukraine rebels ask Putin for help, Zelensky appeals to Russians

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday and called on soldiers there to lay down their arms, defying Western outrage and global appeals not to launch a war.

Putin made a surprise statement on television to declare his intentions.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," he said shortly before 6:00am (0300 GMT) in Moscow. as he vowed retaliation against anyone who interfered.

He also called on the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.

His statement came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv.

In response, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional late-night appeal to Russians not to support a "major war in Europe".

Speaking Russian, Zelensky said that the people of Russia are being lied to about Ukraine and that the possibility of war also "depends on you".

"Who can stop (the war)? People. These people are among you, I am sure," he said.

Zelensky said he had tried to call Putin but there was "no answer, only silence", adding that Moscow now had around 200,000 soldiers near Ukraine's borders.

Earlier the separatist leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk sent separate letters to Putin, asking him to "help them repel Ukraine's aggression", Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The two letters were published by Russian state media and were both dated February 22.

Their appeals came after Putin recognised their independence and signed friendship treaties with them that include defence deals.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are stationed near Ukraine's borders, and the West had said for days that an attack was imminent.

