Ukraine recalls top envoy to Moscow 'for consultations'

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was recalling its top envoy to Moscow for "consultations" following Russia's recognition of Kyiv's two breakaway regions.

The ministry said in a statement that interim charge d'affaires Vasyl Pokotylo was returning to Kyiv in connection with Russia's "illegal decision to recognise the 'independence'" of the separatist regions of Lugansk and Donetsk.