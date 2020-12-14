Ukraine reports 9,176 new COVID-19 cases

KIEV, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Ukraine on Sunday registered 9,176 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 894,215, said the country's National Security and Defense Council.

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll rose to 15,154, as 156 new deaths from the virus were reported.

A total of 501,564 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the country, said the council.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in his official Telegram channel on Wednesday that the government decided to introduce a lockdown throughout Ukraine from Jan. 8 until Jan. 24, 2021.