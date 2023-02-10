UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Reports 'massive' Russian Attacks

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Russia launched "massive" missile and drone attacks on Friday, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky visited some European countries to push for long-range weapons.

On Friday morning, "the enemy struck cities and critical infrastructure facilities," the air force said, adding that seven "kamikaze" drones were launched from the Sea of Azov and six Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

The air force said it had shot down five drones and five Kalibr missiles.

Russia also carried out a "massive" attack with "up to 35 anti-aircraft guided missiles" targeting the Kharkiv region in the east and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, it said.

