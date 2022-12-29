Ukraine reports 'massive' Russian missile attack

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Ukraine was hit with "massive" Russian missile strikes across the country on Thursday, including in the capital Kyiv, the military said.

"December 29. Massive missiles attack... The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships," Ukraine's air force said on social media.

According to presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak, more than 120 missiles were fired.

On Thursday morning, blasts were reported in cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv where mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of potential power cuts and called on residents to stock up on water.

Two private houses were hit by fragments of downed missiles in the east of the capital while an "industrial enterprise" and a playground were damaged in the city's southwest, the Kyiv city military administration said.