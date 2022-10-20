UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Restricts Electricity Use After Russian Strikes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Ukraine has urged residents to drastically restrict their electricity consumption starting Thursday to cope with the destruction of power stations by the Russian army as winter approaches.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting with energy companies that they were preparing "for all possible scenarios with a view to winter", as Kyiv accused Moscow of orchestrating a "mass deportation" of civilians from the occupied region of Kherson.

Russian President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law on Wednesday in four areas recently annexed by the Kremlin, with his forces raining down munitions across Ukraine, including on Kyiv and the country's west, which had previously been spared the brunt of the onslaught.

In an evening address, Zelensky warned that "Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities", and urged the country to conserve electricity starting at 7 am (0400 GMT) on Thursday.

He added that the government was "working on the creation of mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in cities and villages".

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko asked residents of the capital not to turn on major electrical appliances, saying "even a small saving and reduction of electricity consumption in each residence will help to stabilise the national energy system's operation".

Ukraine said it had downed "several Russian rockets" over Kyiv in the third consecutive day of attacks on the capital, with Zelensky saying 10 Iranian-made drones aimed at the city had also been destroyed Wednesday.

Related Topics

Army Electricity Ukraine Moscow Martial Law Russia Mobile Vladimir Putin Kherson All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

39 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th October 2022

44 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 09 Netherlands Vs. Sri Lanka

53 minutes ago
 Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

9 hours ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

9 hours ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.