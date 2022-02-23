UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Running Out Of Options As Putin Orders In Troops

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Ukraine running out of options as Putin orders in troops

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine and its leader Volodymyr Zelensky are running out of options as they try to withstand Russian military advances that could shrink their country for the second time since 2014.

Russia President Vladimir Putin defied Western warnings and approved sending troops into eastern Ukraine on Monday to support two rebel regions' independence claims.

World powers are still trying to decide whether Putin's deployment of "peacekeepers" constitutes the feared invasion they warned would trigger potentially crippling sanctions.

The danger of punishing Russia too severely now is that this would leave the West with few means of reprisal should Putin order in the bulk of the 150,000 soldiers now said by Kyiv and Washington to be encircling Ukraine.

But analysts say Kyiv's Western-backed leader faces an even bigger dilemma.

Pundits believe Zelensky cannot be seen by the public to be bowing before Putin's unilateral decision to take a chunk of Ukraine under his wing.

But he can also ill afford to challenge Russia's far superior armed forces or risk an even bigger war breaking out across his vast former Soviet state.

"Zelensky's options have seriously narrowed," said Kyiv's Penta political studies centre director Volodymyr Fesenko"The main objective now is to avert a big war. The main goal is to keep the war from spreading beyond the current front."

>