UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, Russia Hail Peace Efforts Ahead Of Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ukraine, Russia hail peace efforts ahead of ceasefire

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday welcomed efforts to resolve Ukraine's conflict with Kremlin-backed separatists during a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin ahead of a ceasefire starting Monday.

Moscow and Kiev agreed to implement a ceasefire in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass during negotiations earlier this month, as a precondition for a broader settlement agreed in the capital of Belarus in 2015.

Ukraine has been fighting separatists backed by Russia in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since fighting broke out in 2014, despite the peace accords signed in Minsk.

Both Putin and Zelensky "welcomed the agreement on a full and comprehensive ceasefire in the Donbass", a statement from the Ukrainian presidency said.

The Kremlin meanwhile underscored the importance of the "unconditional observance of these agreements by the parties to the conflict".

Zelensky called for redoubled efforts to secure the release of Ukrainian citizens in the Donbass, Crimea and Russia, according to the Ukrainian statement.

Putin raised concerns over a recent bill in the Ukrainian parliament paving the way for regional elections in 20220, saying it runs "counter to the Minsk agreements" and puts "settlement prospects in jeopardy," the Kremlin said.

Four-way talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine seek the withdrawal of heavy weapons, the restoration of Kiev's control over its borders, wider autonomy for Donetsk and Lugansk, and the holding of local elections.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament France Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Donetsk Kiev Belarus Sunday 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed directs more support for financi ..

4 minutes ago

1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Sa ..

34 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Ajman HR Department announces return of all govern ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.