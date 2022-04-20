Ukraine Says Evacuation Corridor Agreed For Mariupol
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 12:20 PM
Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine said it had agreed with Russian forces to open a safe route Wednesday for civilians to flee the besieged port city of Mariupol.
"Taking into account a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, we'll be concentrating our efforts in this direction today," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.
"We have managed to get a preliminary agreement on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and elderly persons," she said.
Vereshchuk told civilians to gather at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT) for the evacuations heading to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.
But she warned that "with regard to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor".
Evacuations from Ukraine's under-fire frontline areas had been suspended for the past three days as Kyiv said no agreement could be reached as Russia stepped up its attacks.