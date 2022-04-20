Ukraine says evacuation corridor agreed for Mariupol

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine said it had agreed with Russian forces to open a safe route Wednesday for civilians to flee the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"Taking into account a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, we'll be concentrating our efforts in this direction today," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

"We have managed to get a preliminary agreement on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and elderly persons," she said.

Vereshchuk told civilians to gather at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT) for the evacuations heading to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

But she warned that "with regard to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor".

Evacuations from Ukraine's under-fire frontline areas had been suspended for the past three days as Kyiv said no agreement could be reached as Russia stepped up its attacks.