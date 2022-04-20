UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Evacuation Corridor Agreed For Mariupol

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Ukraine says evacuation corridor agreed for Mariupol

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine said it had agreed with Russian forces to open a safe route Wednesday for civilians to flee the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"Taking into account a catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, we'll be concentrating our efforts in this direction today," Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

"We have managed to get a preliminary agreement on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and elderly persons," she said.

Vereshchuk told civilians to gather at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT) for the evacuations heading to the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

But she warned that "with regard to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor".

Evacuations from Ukraine's under-fire frontline areas had been suspended for the past three days as Kyiv said no agreement could be reached as Russia stepped up its attacks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Mariupol May Women From Agreement

Recent Stories

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

7 minutes ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

34 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.