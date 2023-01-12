UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Fighting To Hold Soledar, But Situation 'difficult'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Thursday its forces were fighting to retain control of Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region, but the situation remained "difficult.""The fiercest and heaviest fighting is continuing today in the area of Soledar," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar told reporters.

"Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting stubbornly," she added.

