Ukraine Says Five Wounded In Russian Missile Strike In Dnipro

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Ukraine says five wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :A Russian missile struck a multistorey residential building in the central city of Dnipro on Friday injuring at least five people, Ukraine's interior minister said.

"Five people were wounded following a Russian strike on a multistorey building in Dnipro," Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko said on Telegram, adding that rescuers were at the scene.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building that had been badly damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Dnipro. Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit.

Russian missile terror again".

"All necessary services are on site... We keep the situation under control. We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people."Russia said on Friday it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region, bordering Ukraine. It said at least a dozen people were wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular drone strikes and shelling since Moscow launched its military campaign in February last year but have hardly ever been targeted by missiles.

