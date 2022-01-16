Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine said on Sunday it had "evidence" that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites in the Western-backed country this past week.

"All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the digital transformation ministry said in a statement. "Moscow is continuing to wage a hybrid war."