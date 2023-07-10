Open Menu

Ukraine Says It Captured Key Heights Around Bakhmut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Kyiv said on Monday that Ukrainian troops had captured key heights around the eastern city of Bakhmut, as the Western-backed country pushes ahead with its counteroffensive.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said that Kyiv's troops had over the past few days established fire control over "entrances, exits and movement of the enemy around the city".

"During the process of advancing, our troops took control of key commanding heights around Bakhmut," Malyar said on Telegram.

In May, Russian forces, aided by fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, announced their capture of Bakhmut after months of gruelling warfare for the now-destroyed town that once was home to some 80,000 people.

Last month, Ukraine launched a highly anticipated counteroffensive after stockpiling Western weapons and building up its offensive forces.

Ukrainian forces have since been posting painstaking grains around the flanks of the city.

