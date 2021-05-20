UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Says Lifting Of Nord Stream Sanctions Would Be Win For Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine says lifting of Nord Stream sanctions would be win for Russia

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that the lifting of US-imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would represent a win for Russia.

"This will be a major geopolitical victory for the Russian Federation," Zelensky told a press conference, after US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday waived sanctions against Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-controlled builder of a major Russia-Germany gas pipeline.

Related Topics

Russia Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

10 minutes ago

Al Sayegh chairs meeting of Committee for Goods an ..

27 minutes ago

42 corona infected patients shifted from Bacha Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination Centre inaugurated at Civil Secretaria ..

2 minutes ago

Final le Carr thriller to be published in October

2 minutes ago

Nigeria's Boko Haram leader 'badly wounded': sourc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.