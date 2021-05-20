Ukraine says lifting of Nord Stream sanctions would be win for Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that the lifting of US-imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would represent a win for Russia.

"This will be a major geopolitical victory for the Russian Federation," Zelensky told a press conference, after US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday waived sanctions against Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-controlled builder of a major Russia-Germany gas pipeline.