Ukraine Says Lifting Of Nord Stream Sanctions Would Be Win For Russia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:10 PM
Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that the lifting of US-imposed sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would represent a win for Russia.
"This will be a major geopolitical victory for the Russian Federation," Zelensky told a press conference, after US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday waived sanctions against Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, the Russian-controlled builder of a major Russia-Germany gas pipeline.