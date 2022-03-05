UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Mariupol Evacuation Delayed By Russian Ceasefire Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations

Kyiv, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Officials in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian forces, said they were delaying an evacuation of the civilian population, accusing Moscow's troops of breaking a ceasefire.

"Due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed," city officials said in a statement on social media.

Mariupol, a southern city of about 450,000 people on the Azov Sea, was scheduled to begin the evacuations at 0900 GMT, after Russian forces agreed a ceasefire to allow civilians to leave the fighting.

"We ask all Mariupol residents to disperse and head to places where they can shelter. More information about the evacuation will be posted soon," municipal officials wrote.

"At the moment, negotiations are underway with Russia to establish a ceasefire and ensure a safe humanitarian corridor," the statement added.

