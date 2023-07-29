Open Menu

Ukraine Says Nine Wounded In Russian Missile Strike In Dnipro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :A Russian missile struck an apartment block in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, Kyiv officials said, injuring at least nine people including two children.

"Dnipro. Another terrorist attack," said Sergiy Kruk, head of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, on Telegram.

"Currently, we know of 9 injured, including two children. Work continues." Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko earlier reported "a Russian strike on a multistorey building in Dnipro", saying five people had been injured.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke billowing from the top floors of a residential building that had been badly damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said: "Dnipro.

Friday evening. A high-rise building and the Security Service of Ukraine's building were hit. Russian missile terror again".

"All necessary services are on site... We keep the situation under control. We will do everything to bring Russia to full punishment for aggression and terror against our people." Russia said on Friday it intercepted two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region, bordering Ukraine. It said at least a dozen people were wounded by debris falling on the city of Taganrog.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have seen regular drone strikes and shelling since Moscow launched its military campaign in February last year but have hardly ever been targeted by missiles.

bur/giv/leg/mtp

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Taganrog Rostov SITE February All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

10 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

10 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

10 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

10 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

10 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

10 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

10 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

10 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous