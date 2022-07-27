UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Operations Resume At Ports Designated For Grain Export

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine says operations resume at ports designated for grain export

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Kyiv said Wednesday that work had resumed at three Black Sea ports designated under a recent deal with Russia to resume cereals' exports that have been blocked by Russia's invasion.

"In connection with the signing of the agreement on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports for the export of grain, work has resumed in the ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Pivdennyi," the Ukrainian navy said in a statement on social media.

Kyiv and Moscow last week agreed a mechanism with the help of Turkey and the United Nations to allow blocked Ukrainian grain to be exported from the three ports.

Ukraine said Monday that some exports could restart as early as "this week".

The navy said in its statement that when exports do resume, cargo ships will be escorted to and from the ports.

"The entry and exit of ships to seaports will be carried out by forming a convoy that will accompany the lead ship," it said in the statement, adding that safe routes were still being determined.

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of agricultural products, but Moscow's invasion has severely disrupted Ukrainian wheat exports as the fighting damaged harvests and left ports blocked and mined.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Social Media Odessa Lead From Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s effort ..

Sri-Lankan skipper appreciates Pakistan’s efforts amid difficult times

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start ..

Pakistan chases monumental 508 with positive start of Imam, Babar

37 minutes ago
 Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

Rupee touches all time high low against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

2 hours ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.