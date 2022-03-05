Ukraine says radiation levels around captured nuclear power plant "unchanged"

KIEV, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:The radiation levels around the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine remain unchanged, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration Olexandr Starukh said Saturday on Facebook.

"As of 7:00 a.m.

(GMT 0500) on March 5, 2022, the radiation level in the territory of Zaporizhzhia region remains unchanged and does not pose a threat to the life and health of the population," Starukh wrote on Facebook.

Separately, the head of the Donetsk military-civilian administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook that a temporary ceasefire has been declared in certain areas in Donetsk and the evacuation of citizens from the city of Mariupol through a humanitarian corridor would begin at 11:00 a.m. local time (GMT 0900).