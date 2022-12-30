UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Repelled Russia Nighttime Drone Attack

Published December 30, 2022

Ukraine says repelled Russia nighttime drone attack

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Ukraine said on Friday it repelled a nighttime drone attack from Russia, a day after Moscow launched a new wave of missile strikes in the run-up to New Year celebrations.

The attacks came 10 months into Moscow's conflict with Ukraine. In recent months, Russian strikes have targeted the energy grid, leaving millions in the cold in the middle of winter.

A total of 16 drones were launched from the southeastern and northern directions and they were "all" destroyed by Ukraine's air defence, it said.

The presidency said that Ukraine "withstood" the new drone attacks, which targeted infrastructure facilities.

In the capital Kyiv, city authorities announced an air alert shortly after 2:00 am local time.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko later said seven drones had targeted the capital. Two were shot down "on approach" and five over the city.

There were no casualties, but falling debris damaged windows in two buildings in southwestern Kyiv, he added.

One of the drones hit a four-storey administrative building, starting a fire that was later extinguished, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office.

