UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Russia Has Lost Nearly 5,300 Military Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine says Russia has lost nearly 5,300 military personnel

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday that nearly 5,300 Russian troops have been killed since the start of Russia's large-scale military intervention in Ukraine, which is now in its fifth day.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar shared information about the estimated losses of the Russian army from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28.

Maliar claimed that the Ukrainian army killed around 5,300 Russian troops, destroyed 29 warplanes, 29 helicopters, 191 tanks, 816 armored combat vehicles, 74 guns, and two ships/motorboats.

She added that Russian forces also lost a Buk anti-aircraft missile system, 21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 291 vehicles, 60 cisterns, 5 AAD assets, and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the country's Defense Ministry to place deterrent forces on high alert.

Putin ordered the military intervention on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

At least 368,000 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other countries since then, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Western powers have imposed harsh financial sanctions on Moscow and decided to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vehicles Alert Vladimir Putin Poland Romania Moldova Hungary Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

2 hours ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

2 hours ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

4 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating c ..

Lahore Qalandars clinches PSL title by defeating champions Multan Sultans

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>