Ukraine Says Russia Struck Port Facilities On Danube Overnight

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine says Russia struck port facilities on Danube overnight

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Wednesday that Russia had struck port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern region of Odesa, targeting facilities used to export grain since the collapse of the deal allowing shipments from the Black Sea.

"On the night of August 2, Russian armed forces carried out a drone attack on Odesa," the general prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"The enemy attacked port facilities and industrial infrastructure of the Danube." As a result of the attack, a grain elevator, grain silos and warehouses were damaged or destroyed, prosecutors said.

The Izmail district prosecutor's office has opened a probe, the statement added.

Russia has been pounding the port city of Odesa and the surrounding region since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Kyiv's grain exports via the Black Sea to continue despite the war.

The Danube river port of Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products.

More Stories From Miscellaneous