UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Russia Violating Mariupol Evacuation Corridor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine says Russia violating Mariupol evacuation corridor

Kyiv, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of violating a humanitarian corridor aimed at enabling civilians to leave the beleaguered southern port city of Mariupol.

"The enemy has launched an attack heading exactly at the humanitarian corridor," the defence ministry said on Facebook, adding the Russian army "did not let children, women and elderly people leave the city.

"Such actions are nothing other than a genocide," it added.

Late Monday, Russia named Mariupol as one of four cities where evacuation corridors would be opened.

"Ceasefire violated!" tweeted Ukraine's foreign ministry.

"Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol. 8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to (evacuate) civilians to Zaporizhzhia," it added.

Kiev said it had carried out de-mining activities along the 250-kilometre (150-mile) route to Zaporizhzhia in the northwest to allow the evacuation of the roughly 450,000 people living in Mariupol.

The city has been under siege by the Russian army for several days.

It is a key strategic location due to its proximity to the Russia-controlled Crimean peninsula and the Donbas region where Russian separatists are based.

Attempted evacuations involving some 300,000 civilians from Mariupol have failed on several occasions in recent days, with both Kyiv and Moscow blaming the other side for the failures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been "guarantees" on evacuating Mariupol civilians but that these "did not work".

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Mariupol Women From

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah given time until April 18 to join FIA ..

Hareem Shah given time until April 18 to join FIA investigation

22 minutes ago
 Three dead, 28 injured in blast on jail road in Qu ..

Three dead, 28 injured in blast on jail road in Quetta

45 minutes ago
 Vanuatu witnesses increase in COVID-19 community c ..

Vanuatu witnesses increase in COVID-19 community cases

14 minutes ago
 German prosecutors launch probe into Ukraine war c ..

German prosecutors launch probe into Ukraine war crimes

14 minutes ago
 Ongoing maintenance work on Malakand-III power hou ..

Ongoing maintenance work on Malakand-III power house inspected

14 minutes ago
 Northwest hospital observe International Women's D ..

Northwest hospital observe International Women's Day

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>