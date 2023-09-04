Ukraine says Russian drones fell on Romania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Kyiv on Monday said Russian drones fell and detonated on Romanian territory during an overnight strike on the Ukrainian port of Izmail, a claim that NATO member Romania denied.

"According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Russian 'Shaheds' fell and detonated on Romanian territory overnight," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on social media.

He said the incident took place during a massive Russian attack near Izmail, located on the Danube river, across from Romania.

The spokesman shared an image of what appeared to be a bright cloud of smoke near a body of water.

AFP was not able to immediately verify the image.

