Ukraine Says Russian Troops 'reduced Pace Of Offensive'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian military said on Monday that Russian troops had slowed down "the pace of the offensive", as Moscow's assault against Ukraine went into its fifth day.

"The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said.

