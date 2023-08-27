Open Menu

Ukraine Says Second Cargo Ship Departs Odesa Despite Threat

Published August 27, 2023

Ukraine says second cargo ship departs Odesa despite threat

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Ukraine said Sunday a second civilian cargo ship had left the southern port of Odesa, despite warnings from Russia that vessels using Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be considered targets.

Kyiv announced the new maritime corridor earlier this month after Russia left the Black Sea grain deal, which aimed to ensure safe navigation for civilian grain shipments from Ukraine ports.

"The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier PRIMUS of a Singaporean operator has left the port of Odesa," Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said, adding the ship was carrying steel products destined for Africa.

"This is the second vessel to use the temporary corridor for civilian vessels," it said.

The announcement came as Russia said it scrambled a fighter plane to escort a US air force reconnaissance drone away from its borders over the Black Sea.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have escalated military activity in the Black Sea since the collapse of the UN-brokered deal, as attacks in the area intensify.

Russia has pounded Ukraine's port infrastructure on the sea and on the Danube river, while Kyiv has attacked Russian ships in its waters and the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

The first cargo ship to use Ukraine's new Black Sea shipping lanes exited Odesa last week, Kyiv said.

