Open Menu

Ukraine Says Ship Carrying Wheat Leaves Port For Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Ukraine says ship carrying wheat leaves port for Egypt

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :A ship carrying wheat has left a Ukrainian port and was heading to Egypt, the second such trip since Russia reimposed its Black Sea blockade in July, a minister said Friday.

The Palau-flagged Aroyat vessel left Chornomorsk after being loaded with 17,600 tonnes of grain, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on social media.

Ukraine is testing a new sea route that avoids international waters and follows those controlled by NATO members Bulgaria and Romania following Russia's withdrawal from a UN-backed grain export deal.

A first ship carrying 3,000 tonnes of wheat left the same port earlier this week.

Kubrakov said the destination for the first ship, the Resilient Africa, was Asia.

Kyiv had earlier successfully sent several cargo ships along the new route, without transporting Ukrainian grain.

Russia has not hit the new pathway but it has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's Black Sea port infrastructure after abandoning the grain deal.

Ukrainian forces in turn have been aiming to undermine Moscow's military control over the Black Sea, including with attacks on Russian-annexed Crimea.

Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea fleet, has been targeted by increasingly frequent drone and missile attacks, with Kyiv claiming to have damaged several Russian warships.

Civilian maritime traffic was stopped on Friday in Sevastopol, Russian-installed authorities said, without providing details.

But Russia's defence ministry announced Friday that it had shot down one guided missile and two drones that had targeted the peninsula.

Related Topics

Drone Africa NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Egypt Social Media Traffic Same Bulgaria Romania July From Wheat Asia

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

4 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

34 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

2 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago
 MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosme ..

MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosmetic medicine trends

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous