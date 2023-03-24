UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says Three Killed In Donetsk Region Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine says three killed in Donetsk region strike

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :A Russian strike on a humanitarian support centre in an eastern Ukraine town killed three people, the emergencies service said on Friday, revising their previous toll of five dead.

"The town of Kostyantynivka came under rocket fire during the night of March 24. One of the rockets hit a one-storey building," it said.

"Three people died and two people were injured as a result of the incident," it said later.

The emergencies service published images of a one-storey building with its roof caved in and debris all around.

It said the victims included "three internally displaced women from Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Opytne" -- nearby towns at the centre of the conflict.

Kostyantynivka is about 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Bakhmut, an industrial city that has seen the longest and bloodiest battle of the Russian invasion.

A statement by the regional prosecutor said the Russian military had fired S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at Kostyantynivka.

Authorities in the southern region of Kherson, partly controlled by Russian forces, said one civilian had been killed in Russian strikes in the past 24 hours.

