Ukraine says three villages retaken in fresh offensive

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Ukraine announced that its forces have retaken three villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, the first reported gains of their new offensive.

But three people were killed and at least another 23 wounded as Russia shelled a rescue boat evacuating civilians from Russian-controlled territory, the Kherson region prosecutors' office said on Sunday.

Analysts at Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War say that Kyiv's forces have launched counteroffensive operations in at least four front-line areas.

After months of building expectations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that a counteroffensive against Russian forces had begun.

Then on Sunday, they announced the recapture of the three villages, the first significant gains in the new campaign.

"Neskuchne of the Donetsk region is under the Ukrainian flag again," said the state border guard service.

Earlier Sunday, Ukraine's army said its troops had taken the nearby village of Blagodatne. Ground forces released a video showing soldiers hoisting a Ukrainian flag over a destroyed building.

Military spokesman Valeriy Shershen said in televised remarks the village sat on the border of the eastern region of Donetsk and the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, where Moscow has reported heavy Ukrainian assaults over the past week.

Later Sunday, deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar said Ukraine's forces had retaken a third village, Makarivka, northwest of Blagodatne.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had made an unsuccessful attack Saturday night on a Russian warship in the Black Sea. The Priazovye is on patrol duties monitoring the natural gas pipelines there.

The ministry said the attack, by drone boats, had been repelled and its vessel was not damaged.